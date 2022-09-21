Hydrant flow testing planned for WPAFB areas

Testing will take place during normal duty hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Some slight water discoloration and lower pressure can be expected during the test period.

The inspections and tests are required to determine the water flow available for firefighting. Additionally, it is desirable to periodically flush out the lines to ensure water freshness and remove sediment that may be present. The annual tests also allow crews to visually inspect and operate hydrants to assess functionality.