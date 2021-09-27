ID card demand hasn’t slowed

Yatko said about 1.1 million cards have expired throughout DOD, and Ohio alone has roughly 6,000.

For family members of active-duty, Reserve and National Guard personnel, the extension remains until Oct. 31. For retirees and their dependents, the extension goes to Jan. 31.

Personnel can call the ID Office’s customer service line at 937-522-3664 or send an email to wpidcards@us.af.mil for questions and document changes. Although not the first option, appointments can be made by phone but not via email. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Appointments should be made through RAPIDS ID Card Office Online at https://idco.dmdc.osd.mil/idco or www.wrightpatt.com/military-personnel. Select your ID card type, then follow the instructions.

The RAPIDS scheduler displays available appointments after 4 p.m. the first Friday of each month, but the window is for the following month. Personnel can use the selection arrows to choose the next month and schedule an appointment. If the first Friday falls on a holiday, appointments will be available the first business day prior.

Mondays and Tuesdays, members will be serviced for walk-ins on a first-come, first-serve basis until they reach the daily customer capacity of 120 to 150, which is all dependent upon staffing and machine availability.

Military Personnel Flight officials say this is done in an effort to mitigate wait times at the facility and adhere to COVID-19 personnel capacity.

“We encourage members to verify the most recent guidance on our website, be mindful of any updates or policy changes, and reach out to our customer support team if they have any questions,” Yatko said. “If the phone goes to voicemail during customer hours, that means the front desk is either on the other line or helping a customer.

“If you are initially unsuccessful, please call back later or feel free to visit the ID Card Office for assistance.