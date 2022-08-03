Inaugural Space Force race registration open until Nov. 1

“As a runner, I am very excited for this event as it will be unlike any other; the course is unique to Cape Canaveral and spans the history and future of space launch,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Mary Koch, 45th Medical Group Diagnostics and Therapeutics flight commander and lead action officer for the T-Minus 10-Miler steering committee. “Planning this event with an austere team of Airmen and Guardians, and with the support of the Air Force Marathon office and our Commanders, has been an amazing opportunity.”

Event pricing for the race can be found at https://runspaceforce.com/event-pricing. Registration is available on a first-come, first-serve basis – only 5,000 people will have a chance to participate in this inaugural race.

Space Launch Delta 45 serves as the premier gateway to space for the United States, supporting more than 30 space launches in 2021, including the first crewed launch with exclusively private citizens on board.