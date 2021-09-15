India, U.S. sign air-launched UAV co-development project agreement

The agreement is the inaugural co-development project under the U.S.- India Defense Technology and Trade Initiative, a bilateral defense cooperation mechanism that promotes collaborative technology exchange, strengthens cooperative research and enables co-production/co-development of defense systems for sustainment and modernization of military forces.

“The United States and India share a common vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said Deputy Undersecretary of the Air Force, International Affairs, Kelli L. Seybolt. “This co-development agreement further operationalizes India’s status as a major defense partner and builds upon our existing strong defense cooperation.”