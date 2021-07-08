Inspector General’s Office available to base community

The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Inspector General’s Office offers a safe, private and confidential setting where anyone can discuss personal or professional concerns.
Whether the situation involves someone in the chain of command, an 88th Air Base Wing staff agency or base service provider, the IG can help provide options and recommendations to resolve your issues.
The Inspector General’s Office provides services to all military and civilian personnel, retirees and family members.
Examples of assistance include: fraud, waste and abuse or gross mismanagement; a violation of law, policy, procedures, instructions or regulations; an injustice; abuse of authority, pay issues, access to care, hostile work environment, nepotism, privatized housing, inappropriate conduct, misconduct, and allegations of restriction or reprisal.
The IG ensures the concerns of all complainants and best interests of the Air Force are addressed through objective fact-finding and analysis and a fair and just resolution is achieved, officials said.
No matter how large or small, if an issue is of concern and demands remedy, the IG is available to help.
IG at a glance
Office: 937-656-2438
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays
Hotline (voice recording): 937-656-2900 or 937-656-2397
Address:
5440 Skeel Ave., Bldg. 110, Area A
Wright-Patterson AFB, OH 45433