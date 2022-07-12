Internal medicine resident captures honor in clinical research

The research is on optimizing night shift performance, as multiple studies have shown that work has a negative impact on alertness, productivity and cognitive abilities.

He also looked at a number of other factors, including caffeine and sleep-aid use, hours of weekend sleep and weekends off.

Cushman found that residents who slept an average of at least nine continuous hours prior to starting their first night shift had the best performance.

“My hope is that this research will be useful not just for hospital workers, but for all career fields with night operations,” he said.

Cushman won in the abstract category of clinical research, which is defined as patient-oriented. This research is conducted with human subjects or on material of human origin.

He is scheduled for a permanent change of station to Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, where he will be the chief of aerospace medicine.

“Following Tyndall, I plan to pursue either a residency in aerospace medicine or a fellowship in sleep medicine, or both,” he added.