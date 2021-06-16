Junior force members discuss reasons for involvement

“I was fresh into working as a civilian and we didn’t know many people,” Bussler said. “Someone recommended it to me to come on to meet others, and I really enjoyed it.”

Ashley Kessler-Palmer, Wright-Patt Junior Force Council president, previously worked in higher education and enjoys the connections and networking with JFC.

“My initial desire to join the junior force council was just because I wanted to get to know more people. I wanted to expand my network,” she said. “I’ve really found it to be a great benefit now knowing that I’m getting ready to rotate, being in a position where I will move around the base. Having a few opportunities to explore different office’s Junior Force Council is a great way for me to talk to other people who have been in some of those other offices.”

