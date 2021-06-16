Junior force members discuss reasons for involvement

Across the center, there are junior members getting involved to improve the overall sense of community and workplace environment for all Air Force Life Cycle Management Center members.
There are several groups of Junior Force Councils representing interests for the base or unit, but they all are focused at professional development, team building and enhancing the esprit de corps. Membership is for enlisted members and officers with less than 10 years of service and civilians in non-supervisory GS-13 grades or below and with less than 10 years’ service.
In this edition of AFLCMC’s Leadership Log, current members discuss why they got involved.
“I do not have a ton of experience within the government. This is my first duty assignment and my second job here at the base,” said 2nd Lt. John Twomey, AFLCMC Junior Force Council vice president. “There’s so many different aspects about the Air Force for civilians and military that’s just not really touched on.”
Even someone like AFLCMC Junior Force Council President Jonathan Bussler with 20 years’ experience in the Air National Guard, but still new to AFLCMC, can find benefit.
“I was fresh into working as a civilian and we didn’t know many people,” Bussler said. “Someone recommended it to me to come on to meet others, and I really enjoyed it.”
Ashley Kessler-Palmer, Wright-Patt Junior Force Council president, previously worked in higher education and enjoys the connections and networking with JFC.
“My initial desire to join the junior force council was just because I wanted to get to know more people. I wanted to expand my network,” she said. “I’ve really found it to be a great benefit now knowing that I’m getting ready to rotate, being in a position where I will move around the base. Having a few opportunities to explore different office’s Junior Force Council is a great way for me to talk to other people who have been in some of those other offices.”
To hear the full conversation, you can watch Leadership Log on YouTube at https://youtu.be/G-dbLGnoGzs. You can also listen by searching “Leadership Log” on Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Spotify, Overcast, Radio Public or Breaker.