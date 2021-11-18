Keep an eye on your wood-burning stove

· Store wood outdoors, stacked neatly off the ground with the top covered.

· Burn only dry, well-seasoned wood that has been split properly.

· Start fires with clean newspaper and dry kindling.

· Burn hot, bright fires and use smaller fires in milder weather.

· Let the fire burn down to coals, then rake them toward the air inlet (and wood-stove door), creating a mound. Do not spread the coals flat.

· Reload your stove by adding at least three pieces of wood each time, on and behind the mound of hot coals. Avoid adding one log at a time.

· Keep all flammable household items — drapes, furniture, newspapers and books — far away from your wood stove.

· Never start a fire with gasoline, kerosene, charcoal starter or a propane torch.

· Do not use logs made from wax and sawdust in your wood stove or fireplace insert — they are made for open-hearth fireplaces. If you use manufactured logs, choose those made from 100 percent compressed sawdust.

· Build small, hot fires. A smoldering fire is not safe or efficient.

· Keep the doors of your wood stove closed unless loading or stoking the live fire.

· Regularly remove ashes from your wood stove into a metal container with a cover. Store the ashes container outdoors on a cement or brick slab (not on a wood deck or near wood).

· Keep a fire extinguisher handy.

Follow the above guidance to ensure your wood-burning stove performs safely. More information is available at www.epa.gov/burnwise/choosing-right-wood-burning-stove.