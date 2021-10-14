Know when to use headlights, windshield wipers

No motor vehicle, during any time specified above, shall be operated on a street or highway in Ohio using only parking lights as illumination.

Safe vehicle operation is challenging under the best of circumstances. Critical considerations include:

* Dedicated situational awareness at all times – With schoolbuses back on roadways, children represent a significant pedestrian safety issue that demands heightened attention by all.

* Avoidance of personal performance-eroding factors – These include fatigue, use of alcohol or drugs (to include over-the-counter products) with side effects that could decrease perception or reaction.

* Compensation for roadway conditions – Keep in mind that speed limits are calculated for pristine surfaces. Speed must be adjusted whenever conditions deteriorate.

* Maintaining vehicle systems as the manufacturer intended – Even the most gifted driver’s ability is of questionable value if the vehicle is unable to respond to predicted maneuvers and input.

Making your vehicle visually conspicuous while enhancing the ability to see hazards in time to react benefits you, your passengers and those you share the road with. This is especially true when precipitation has a negative impact on braking distances.

Stay safe out there.