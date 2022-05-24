Lawn mowers can cause variety of harm

Here are a few simple safety recommendations:

· Children younger than 12 should not operate push-style lawn mowers. It is recommended no one younger than 16 operate a riding mower.

· Never let a second person ride or jump on a mower while it’s running.

· Ensure your push mower stops the blade when the control handle is released. Riding mowers should stop when the rider leaves the seat.

· Always wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes. Do not mow in sandals or with bare feet.

· Wear long pants to protect legs from projectiles.

· Before mowing, scan the lawn to remove toys, hoses, tools and large rocks — they could become projectiles.

· Keep children out of the mowing area.

· Don’t mow wet grass — you could slip, finding your feet in the path of blades.

· Use extra caution on banks and slopes.

· If possible, never pull a mower backward.

· Stay alert to others entering the mowing area.

· Do not operate a lawn mower under the influence of alcohol.

· Use eyewear and hearing protection to avoid injuries to these body parts.

· Never refuel a mower when the engine is hot, to prevent burns.