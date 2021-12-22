Leaders earn Air Force Presidential Rank Award

These individuals were selected by President Joe Biden. The announcement was made Dec. 7.

The small cadre of civilian senior executives who receive this award are recognized for their long-term accomplishments in providing exceptional service to the American people, as well as epitomizing a leader who consistently demonstrates strength, integrity and a relentless commitment to public service.

“I am extremely proud to congratulate four outstanding civilian senior executives as recipients of the 2021 Presidential Rank Award,” said Gen. Arnold Bunch Jr., AFMC commander.

Bunch went on to say a formal ceremony will be scheduled in the spring to formally recognize their outstanding contributions to AFMC and the Air Force.

“There are many talented leaders across the Air Force, and I’m honored to have been recognized,” Sowers said.

There are two categories of Presidential Rank Awards: Distinguished, for leaders who achieve sustained extraordinary accomplishments; and Meritorious, for leaders who demonstrated sustained accomplishments.

Babish, Fischer and Sowers received the Meritorious award, while Rogers earned the Distinguished honor.

“This award is more about the quality of the work our team, Autonomy Capability Team 3, is doing than about anything I’ve done,” Rogers said. “I’m honored to work for this team of dedicated professionals.”

When asked, the Presidential Rank Award recipients took the opportunity to express gratitude to their respective teams. They said the accomplishments originated from the hard work each Airmen does every day.