Leadership Dayton class visits Wright-Patterson

Leadership Dayton visited Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on April 13 as part of a partnership with the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.
Leadership Dayton is a premier leadership development program and the fourth oldest continuously operating community leadership program in the United States. The program is designed to identify, educate and motivate a network of community leaders and increase their capacity to serve the Dayton region.
The Leadership Dayton tour began with an overview of the 88th Air Base Wing and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base given by Col. Patrick Miller, the 88th Air Base Wing and Installation commander.
After the overview, the class traveled to the 711th Human Performance Wing to learn about aeromedical evacuation and centrifuge training. The class moved to the Rapid Development and Integration Facility where they heard the mission, capabilities and cost savings the RDIF has provided the Air Force.
The class then moved to the 445th Air Lift Wing, an Air Reserve component of the U.S. Air Force, and were introduced to the C-17 Globemaster III.
After the visit to the 445th, the 88th Security Forces Squadron gave a briefing and demonstration of their military working dogs. The tour closed out with the class receiving a briefing by the Explosive Ordinance Detachment and the Honor Guard on their mission and areas of responsibility.
The EOD team provided a static display of rendered-safe munitions and equipment. Class members were able to don the bomb suit and manipulate the EOD robot. The Honor Guard performed the two-man flag folding, a six-man flag folding and a firing party demonstration. The class was then given the opportunity to participate in each.
