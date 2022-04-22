Leadership Dayton class visits Wright-Patterson

The class then moved to the 445th Air Lift Wing, an Air Reserve component of the U.S. Air Force, and were introduced to the C-17 Globemaster III.

After the visit to the 445th, the 88th Security Forces Squadron gave a briefing and demonstration of their military working dogs. The tour closed out with the class receiving a briefing by the Explosive Ordinance Detachment and the Honor Guard on their mission and areas of responsibility.

Combined Shape Caption Canine handlers from the 88th Security Forces Squadron’s military working dog group conduct a demonstration for members of Leadership Dayton April 13 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F Combined Shape Caption Canine handlers from the 88th Security Forces Squadron’s military working dog group conduct a demonstration for members of Leadership Dayton April 13 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

The EOD team provided a static display of rendered-safe munitions and equipment. Class members were able to don the bomb suit and manipulate the EOD robot. The Honor Guard performed the two-man flag folding, a six-man flag folding and a firing party demonstration. The class was then given the opportunity to participate in each.