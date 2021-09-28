Leadership, emotional engagement form missing link

The Air Force has also developed a set of foundational competencies for Airmen through Air Education and Training Command’s Force Development initiative, a “holistic, learner-centered approach that deliberately connects our Airmen’s training, education and experiences throughout their careers to develop the Airmen we need to succeed in complex, multidomain operational environments,” according to its mission and strategy.

In addition, the Air Force announced a set of 10 leadership qualities that will be integrated into Airman Comprehensive Assessment feedback forms and ultimately evaluation systems for officers (second lieutenant through colonel) and senior NCOs (master sergeant through chief master sergeant). These largely match up with the foundational competencies and may provide an incentive for Airmen to improve themselves.

Another promising avenue of increasing emotional engagement is the Leader Development Course taught at Air University’s Commander Professional Development School. The course’s objective is to “improve leader development of officers, civilians and enlisted approaching command team selection to sharpen and focus human-domain leadership skills to achieve mission success through high-performing teams.”

Obviously, the Air Force will not be able to solve its emotional-engagement problems overnight. However, this does not mean the challenges are impossible to overcome. Leadership will need to seek opportunities for self-improvement.

First, leaders must themselves be resilient to encourage resilience in their subordinates. Second, they must possess self-awareness of their own emotions and the skill sets to manage and influence subordinate emotions. Third is leadership styles matter and create environments that are more or less conducive to subordinate resilience.

These trends led to the concept of leader emotional engagement as the missing link for Airman resiliency.

Air Force leaders must not forget their outsized role in the Air Force’s organizational culture. The challenges above will not be overcome without the efforts of leaders to embed them into the Air Force’s culture.

By modeling the skills and behaviors that promote resilience, today’s leaders will show the way for tomorrow’s leaders. It has happened before and the Air Force culture continued to evolve in the years since.

Evidence suggests a majority of Air Force leaders are modeling the appropriate skills and behaviors.