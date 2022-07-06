Leadership Log: Chaplains ready to serve

“Faith is a big thing to me so being able to provide and be a part of ministry was something that definitely piqued my interest,” Carter said.

Currently a student at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky, Mason learned about the Chaplain Candidate Program while at school.

“Both of my brothers are either prior military or serving currently, and I just saw this is my way to offer what I have,” Mason said.

Serving the needs of Airmen is their driving force.

“We want to take care of our Airmen more than anyone thinks possible,” Swenson said. “Whether that’s their spiritual needs, religious needs or just a safe place to come and talk and not be afraid. If you’re struggling with that or concerned about that just know that we are a safe place, a good place to start and we are as religious as you want to be.”

To hear the full conversation, you can watch Leadership Log on YouTube at https://youtu.be/TU-uDpcA46Y. You can also listen by searching “Leadership Log” on Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Spotify, Overcast, Radio Public or Breaker.