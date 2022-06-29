Leadership Log podcast: First sergeant recalls the power of words

Seekell said he always wanted to be a cop and began his career in 2004 in the Security Forces. After five years, he was accepted to become a military working dog handler.

“I was able to work with military canines for about five years, truly, one of the most rewarding things in my career to work with such a special animal, form that bond and be able to protect our men and women, wearing the uniform worldwide. It was truly a time in my career that I’ll always treasure.”

He later recalled being a staff sergeant and having a circumstance in life where he needed a helping hand.

“It was probably the first time in my career that I saw someone willing to kind of put everything on the back burner and focus on just what me and my family needed,” Seekell said. “It was just a very revealing, powerful moment for me, and I thought to myself, as I navigated that issue, ‘Wow, they really stepped in and made a difference. I would love to be able to pay that forward. I would love to be able to be that person for somebody that needed somebody.’”

Years later, after meeting the rank requirement, Seekell applied to be a first sergeant and become “that person” for somebody.

