2 injured in Dayton shooting Sunday
LEADership Wright-Patt students take part in medical simulations, tour base facilities

Tech. Sgt. Sawyer McIntyre (left), 88th Security Forces Squadron, leads a tour of the shooting range for LEADership Wright-Patt students on May 3 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Students got a look at SFS facilities and watched a military working dog demonstration. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
1 hour ago

LEADership Wright-Patt students at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base got a look at 88th Security Force Squadron facilities and watched a military working dog demonstration on on May 3. Students also took part in medical readiness and simulation activities as part of the LEADership Wright-Patt program.

Tech. Sgt. Michael Fromme, 88th Medical Group, demonstrates use of the combat-application tourniquet to LEADership Wright-Patt students on May 3 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Students took part in medical readiness and simulation activities as part of the Leadership Wright-Patt program. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Tech. Sgt. Michael Fromme, 88th Medical Group, demonstrates use of the combat-application tourniquet to LEADership Wright-Patt students on May 3 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Students took part in medical readiness and simulation activities as part of the Leadership Wright-Patt program. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Tech. Sgt. Michael Fromme, 88th Medical Group, demonstrates use of the combat-application tourniquet to LEADership Wright-Patt students on May 3 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Students took part in medical readiness and simulation activities as part of the Leadership Wright-Patt program. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Maj. Christopher Fassio, a LEADership Wright-Patt student, applies a tourniquet to his arm during an 88th Medical Group demonstration on May 3 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Maj. Christopher Fassio, a LEADership Wright-Patt student, applies a tourniquet to his arm during an 88th Medical Group demonstration on May 3 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Maj. Christopher Fassio, a LEADership Wright-Patt student, applies a tourniquet to his arm during an 88th Medical Group demonstration on May 3 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Capt. Denita Guthery, a LEADership Wright-Patt student, applies a tourniquet to her arm during an 88th Medical Group demonstration May 3 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Capt. Denita Guthery, a LEADership Wright-Patt student, applies a tourniquet to her arm during an 88th Medical Group demonstration May 3 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Capt. Denita Guthery, a LEADership Wright-Patt student, applies a tourniquet to her arm during an 88th Medical Group demonstration May 3 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

About the Author

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
