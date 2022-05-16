LEADership Wright-Patt students take part in medical simulations, tour base facilities

LEADership Wright-Patt students at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base got a look at 88th Security Force Squadron facilities and watched a military working dog demonstration on on May 3. Students also took part in medical readiness and simulation activities as part of the LEADership Wright-Patt program.
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F
Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F
In Other News
About the Author