Learning Lab to go ‘Full Throttle’ during STEM event for students

Full Throttle STEM is conducted in collaboration between the AFRL STEM Outreach Office, the Dayton STEM Education Support Center, and the 711 HPW. The activities scheduled at Eldora and WPAFB are the culmination of semester-long capstone projects for about 120 students from surrounding areas.

Participating teachers and students utilize a series of project-based STEM learning materials that are developed at the GRILL and posted to its web site. Throughout their academic semester, students focus on applying skills, such as physics (in racing), graphic design, and marketing, to design, develop and race their own RC car.

Students learn how to use low-cost microcontroller boards and single-board computers as on-board computers to control RC cars and trucks. These RC vehicles are then placed on a racetrack, and students race in either a drag race event or an obstacle course event for school pride and a trophy they keep for the year.

The Jim Overholt Autonomous Rover Project is featured at Full Throttle to expose students to the design and programming of onboard logic (Python, C, C++), interfacing sensors, servos, and motors using both analog and digital general purpose input/output pins, as well as some basic electrical and computer engineering principles. Students compete for time and distance for their vehicle on the obstacle course track. There is also a trophy for this event.

Both Full Throttles are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. and finish at 2 p.m. with the same agenda, as follows:

· 9:30-10 a.m.: Introduction and overview

· 10-11 a.m.: Student-led demonstrations

· 11-11:45 a.m.: Lunch, race prep and drone race demo

· 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: RC race

