Level Up Week at WPAFB to emphasize personal, professional development

· Intro to Critical Thinking (Feb. 7, 9 a.m. to noon): This instructor-led course introduces critical-thinking concepts and skills on which participants can build better thinking.

· Fad Diets (Feb. 7, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.): Uncover the most popular fad diets of our time. Find out what is truly good for you.

· Managing Inclusion (Feb. 8, 9 to 10 a.m.): This course will dive into how to contribute and create an inclusive environment within your work center. It will focus on the small and large steps we take to promote inclusion every day.

· Federal Resume Writing Course (Feb. 8, 1 to 3 p.m.): Learn to navigate USAJobs and gain a better understanding of the federal hiring process. Explore strategies to create a successful resume.

· Understanding Your Individual Development Plan (Feb. 9, 9 to 11 a.m.): What’s in your IDP? This course will provide tips and recommendations to effectively work with your supervisor or employee to develop an IDP.

· Colors Personality (Feb. 9, 1 to 3 p.m.): Participants will complete a personality assessment. Learn how to communicate and work with different personalities and see individuals with new lenses.

· Civilian Workplace Development Opportunities (Feb. 10, 9 to 11 a.m.): This briefing is provided by the 88 FSS Workforce Development Section on the various aspects and options of workforce development, from the Air Force Personnel Center level to opportunities at WPAFB.

· Accomplishing Goals (Feb. 10, 1 to 3 p.m.): This course will provide information and guidance in creating goals and the tools to accomplish them. Personal and professional goals will be discussed and applied for creating a plan of action.

· DPMAP – Writing for Professional Growth (Feb. 11, 9 to 11 a.m.): This course gives assistance to employees under the Defense Performance Management and Appraisal Program pay plan to write better self-assessment performance statements. It covers the SMART model (Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, Timely) and STAR statement (Situation, Task, Action, Result) used in performance writing.

· Sugar Shock (Feb. 11, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.): Sugar is certainly tasty, but did you know it can wreak havoc on your health? Discover why sugar seems to be everywhere, how much is too much, and common foods and ingredients to avoid.

Registration is open to all WPAFB military and civilian employees. Register via MyETMS (Education and Training Management System) at https://myetms.wpafb.af.mil. Click on the “Self-Registration” tab, search for “88 ABW” and click “Go.” A tutorial is provided on the homepage for first-time users.

For more information, contact Shawn Meyers at shawn.meyers@us.af.mil, Mike King at michael.king.82@us.af.mil or the 88 FSS Workforce Development Section at 88FSS.FSDED.hrworkflow@us.af.mil.