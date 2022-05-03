Level Up Week at Wright-Patt to emphasize personnel needs

· Stress Less: Strategies for Managing Stress (May 9, 10 to 11 a.m.; virtual class): Discussions on practical techniques and tips to build your stress-management toolbox will be presented.

· Federal Resume Writing Course (May 9, 1 to 3 p.m.; virtual class): Learn to navigate USAJobs and gain a better understanding of the federal hiring process. Explore strategies to create a successful resume that accurately reflects your experience, expertise and accomplishments.

· Time Management: Concepts and Application (May 9, 1 to 4 p.m.; virtual class): This class covers concepts and applications of personal mission statements, long- and short-term planning, and daily decision-making using the Eisenhower Matrix.

· Managing Inclusion (May 10 and 11, 10 to 11 a.m.; virtual class): Learn how to contribute and create an inclusive environment within your work center. During this training, we will work through how we can do that and how that ultimately plays a large part in our mission accomplishment.

· Colors Personality (May 10, 1 to 3 p.m.; virtual class): Learn how to communicate and work with different personalities and see individuals with new lenses. Learn to strengthen, motivate people and build working relationships.

· SES Application Process – An Applicant’s Perspective (May 11 and 12, 9 to 11 a.m.; in-person): Col. Tracy Siler, a Reserve officer serving at Air Force Materiel Command and member of the Senior Executive Service as the Office of Leadership and Career Development assistant director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, will provide information on the SES application process and lessons learned. Civilians of all grades, as well as senior NCOs and up, are encouraged to attend.

· Women in the Air Force: From Yesterday into Tomorrow (May 11 and 12, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; in-person): With a docent, the tour covers historical issues, changes in laws and attitudes, and women’s contributions. Topics include women in flight, the struggle for equality, scientific developments produced by women working in research and development, and more.

· Understanding TSP (May 11, 1 to 3 p.m.; virtual class): Understand how the Thrift Savings Plan works, different accounts and when it’s time to withdraw.

· Dynamic Team Building (May 12, 8 a.m. to noon; virtual class): Discover how to build a team from the ground up. This instructor-led course provides the guidelines for developing team mission statements, discusses Tuckman’s theory of team building, and defines individual roles and how to deal with team conflict.

· Accomplishing Goals (May 12, 1 to 3 p.m.; virtual class): This course will provide information and guidance in creating goals and the tools to accomplish them. Personal and professional goals will be discussed and applied for creating a plan of action.

· Burnout & Exercise Progression: The How, What, When and Why (May 13, 10 to 11 a.m.; virtual class): Learn the importance of exercise, how much you need, and how to safely and effectively progress your fitness routine.

· Creating Engagement and Building Trust (May 13, 1 to 3 p.m.; virtual class): Learn information through discussions and exercises to understand engagement levels and how to build trust in a team. Engagement will be discussed from an industry standpoint, personal perspectives and team cohesion.

Registration is open to all WPAFB military and civilian government employees. Register via MyETMS at https://myetms.wpafb.af.mil. Click on the “Self-Registration” tab, search for “88 ABW” and click “Go.” Hover your cursor over “View Class Comments” for course descriptions. A tutorial is provided on the MyETMS homepage for first-time users.

For more information, contact Shawn Meyers (shawn.meyers@us.af.mil), Mike King (michael.king.82@us.af.mil) or the 88 FSS Workforce Development Section at 88FSS.FSDED.Hrworkflow@us.af.mil.