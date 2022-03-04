Lifelike scenario puts first responders to the test

Caption Defenders from the 88th Security Forces Squadron move down a row of cubicles as they clear a building during the active-shooter exercise Feb. 23 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ Caption Defenders from the 88th Security Forces Squadron move down a row of cubicles as they clear a building during the active-shooter exercise Feb. 23 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

“Volunteers are extremely valuable to any exercise as they add realism that you cannot get from mannequins,” Viney said. “We use mannequins when needed but prefer volunteers as they can add real-time reactions to scenarios.”

Planners threw curveballs into the exercise to measure personnel ability to adapt, too, instigating the simulation in a building with multiple restricted entrances and creating a scenario in which the “shooter” was one of the 88th Air Base Wing’s own SFS Defenders.

Defenders were able to find, neutralize and take the shooter into custody with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. In the exercise, five “victims” were confirmed dead, and seven wounded were transported to the hospital for medical care. Once responders had secured the scene, the exercise ended.

During the scenario, wing inspection team members were staged in work areas across the base to observe and assess personnel response.

While the event tested wing readiness, it also maximized opportunities for improvement, officials said.

After an exercise ends, the evaluators and Inspector General’s Office coalesce and synthesize their observations into a published report. Each office tracks and manages their listed deficiencies until they’re addressed closed out.

“All those involved strive to improve for each exercise,” Viney said. “Identifying areas that need improvement is not seen as negative but rather an opportunity to get better and stronger. Active shooters are a real part of our society. We hope this never happens, but we must be prepared.”