Longtime Air Force Marathon participant carries on in stride

“I like seeing the trees, the flowers and the different areas of the neighborhood. I just love to be out, and I also get to meet a lot of great people.”

Because she doesn’t work or like to sit around the house, Sampson said she started to walk and soon developed a love for it. Even prior to her marathon participation, she found walking to be joyful and full of enlightenment.

“I encourage others who would want to participate in the marathon to start off slow,” she said. “After you start to pick up speed and find your own pace, you really start to enjoy just being out, whether that enjoyment comes from nature, being healthy, setting your own goals or even self-healing.”

Sampson also says she intends to take part in the 2022 Air Force Marathon.

“Mrs. Sampson is a testament to the fact that running and walking are lifelong sports,” said Brandon Hough, Air Force Marathon director. “Her drive to keep moving is truly an inspiration to us all and a great reminder to keep living your best life.”