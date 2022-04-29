BreakingNews
Tickets for Garth Brooks’ second-announced show in Cincinnati on sale now
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Major-accident response exercise slated for May 5-6 at Wright-Patt

First responders arrive on scene at a simulated C-17 aircraft crash as part of an exercise Oct. 7 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Readiness exercises are routinely held to streamline unit cohesion when responding to emergencies. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Credit: 88th Air Base Wing Public Affair

Combined ShapeCaption
First responders arrive on scene at a simulated C-17 aircraft crash as part of an exercise Oct. 7 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Readiness exercises are routinely held to streamline unit cohesion when responding to emergencies. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Credit: 88th Air Base Wing Public Affair

Military News
By Matthew Clouse, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
49 minutes ago
Inspectors to evaluate base’s emergency response

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will conduct a major emergency-management exercise May 5-6.

Planners said the drill is scheduled to simulate an aircraft mishap with “mass casualties.” Upon notification, first responders will immediately head to the exercise location.

“We conduct emergency-management exercises throughout the year to test our first responders such as security forces, firefighters and medical, so the base is prepared for a real-world mishap,” said John Rehak, 88th Air Base Wing exercise and inspection program manager.

During the exercise, the 88 ABW inspection team will evaluate participant response throughout the base. Planners said personnel in the exercise should perform tasks as realistically as possible, given available resources and each organization’s specific responsibilities.

“It’s important for everyone to participate in base exercises because an incident could happen at any time,” Rehak added. “Exercises make us better prepared and lessons learned can potentially save lives.”

Since this is an exercise and training event, individuals on and around the base should not call 911, officials said.

Other potential exercise impacts include:

* Emergency-response vehicles moving around the base

* Temporary blockage of some roadways

* Gate traffic backups

* Use of telephone and electronic-notification methods

* Alert sirens.

In Other News
1
Air Force Marathon Registration fees for various races to rise May 2
2
Holocaust events shaped 21-year-old’s decision to join AF
3
Wright-Patt medic reflects on childhood in Ukraine
4
Wright-Path University provides new lane for Airmen
5
Drivers, pedestrians must use caution at railroad crossings

About the Author

Matthew Clouse
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top