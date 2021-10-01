Major-accident response exercise slated for Oct. 7 at Wright-Patt

“It’s important for everyone to participate in the exercise as an incident like this has the potential to happen at any time,” said Miguel Diaz, 88 ABW exercise planner. “Being better prepared as a result of what we learn from an exercise can potentially save lives, should one ever take place.”

Since this is an exercise and training event, individuals on and around the base should not call 911, officials said.

Other potential exercise impacts include:

* Smoke and fire effects could be employed at the simulated accident location.

* Emergency-response vehicles will be moving around the base.

* Travel congestion.

* Some roadways may be temporarily blocked.

* Gate traffic could be backed up or rerouted to other entry-control points if a gate is closed.

* Increased security measures.

* “Giant Voice” activation.

* Use of telephone and electronic-notification methods.

* Alert sirens.

Surrounding communities may hear the sirens or “Giant Voice” and are advised it is part of the training exercise, unless otherwise notified.