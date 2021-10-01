dayton-daily-news logo
Major-accident response exercise slated for Oct. 7 at Wright-Patt

Staff Sgt. Jhosselin Alonzo, 88th Medical Operations Squadron paramedic, triages Airman 1st Class Chloe Ingram, National Air and Space Intelligence Center scientific applications technician, during a mass-casualty exercise at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on May 5, 2016. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Staff Sgt. Jhosselin Alonzo, 88th Medical Operations Squadron paramedic, triages Airman 1st Class Chloe Ingram, National Air and Space Intelligence Center scientific applications technician, during a mass-casualty exercise at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on May 5, 2016. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley F

Military News
By Will Huntington, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
36 minutes ago
Inspectors to evaluate base’s emergency operations

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will conduct a major emergency-management exercise Oct. 7.

Planners said the drill is scheduled to simulate an accident with “mass casualties.” Upon notification, first responders will immediately head to the location where the exercise will play out.

Quick-response action is also expected of everyone on the installation to ensure these emergency assets can safely arrive on scene.

During the exercise, many Wright-Patterson AFB organizations not directly involved with the “incident” will also use the opportunity to train and then validate their unit’s continuity-of-operations plans, officials said. A COOP provides the framework to ensure all installation missions will continue despite adverse circumstances.

Both at the mass-casualty scene and in these smaller COOP exercises, the 88th Air Base Wing’s inspection team will evaluate participant response throughout the base.

“It’s important for everyone to participate in the exercise as an incident like this has the potential to happen at any time,” said Miguel Diaz, 88 ABW exercise planner. “Being better prepared as a result of what we learn from an exercise can potentially save lives, should one ever take place.”

Since this is an exercise and training event, individuals on and around the base should not call 911, officials said.

Other potential exercise impacts include:

* Smoke and fire effects could be employed at the simulated accident location.

* Emergency-response vehicles will be moving around the base.

* Travel congestion.

* Some roadways may be temporarily blocked.

* Gate traffic could be backed up or rerouted to other entry-control points if a gate is closed.

* Increased security measures.

* “Giant Voice” activation.

* Use of telephone and electronic-notification methods.

* Alert sirens.

Surrounding communities may hear the sirens or “Giant Voice” and are advised it is part of the training exercise, unless otherwise notified.

