Masks still required at AF museum for visitors not fully vaccinated

As statewide public health measures are rescinded today, the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base guidelines will continue to allow those who are fully vaccinated (at least two weeks beyond their final dose) to visit without wearing masks.
Those who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks inside the museum, and all are asked to continue practicing good hygiene and physical distancing.
Visitors will not be asked by museum officials to prove their vaccination status, and those who wish to continue wearing masks may still do so. Cleaning procedures, sneeze guards at volunteer and cashier desks, and hand sanitizer stations will remain in place throughout the museum.
In addition, the presidential walk-through aircraft, including those used by Presidents Roosevelt, Truman, and Eisenhower, as well as the Boeing VC-137C also known as SAM (Special Air Mission) 26000, and used by eight presidents – Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Clinton, will re-open beginning June 2. Visitors are asked to maintain physical distancing between groups while waiting in line and on-board the aircraft.
For the latest news and information, please visit the museum’s website at www.nationalmuseum.af.mil and social media channels.