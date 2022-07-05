BreakingNews
Medical Center welcomes 88th Dental Squadron commander

Col. Christian Lyons (left), 88th Medical Group commander, passes the 88th Dental Squadron guidon to Col. Nathan Krivitzky during a change of command ceremony June 23 at Wright-Patterson Medical Center. Krivitzky previously served as 88 DS residency director. He assumes command from Col. Jennie Stoddart, who’s leaving for Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, to become the 2nd Dental Squadron commander. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/KENNETH STILES

Military News
By Pamela Piccoli, 88th Medical Group Public Affairs
58 minutes ago
88th Medical Group

Col. Nathan Krivitzky assumed command of the 88th Dental Squadron during a change of command ceremony June 23 at the Wright-Patterson Medical Center auditorium.

Krivitzky had served as 88 DS residency director.

In his new role, he will lead the Air Force’s seventh-largest dental squadron, with 27 military and civilian dentists and 66 personnel providing comprehensive dentistry at Wright-Patterson Medical Center.

Krivitzky will also be responsible for producing $9 million in annual care with 34,000 patient visits and a $5.8 million budget. Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Dental Clinic is available to 6,000 active-duty service members assigned to 165 organizations and 675 geographically separated personnel in a five-state region.

The 88th Dental Squadron is also home to the Air Force’s largest one-year Advanced Education in General Dentistry Residency Program.

Col. Jennie Stoddart, the outgoing 88 DS commander, has been assigned to command the 2nd Dental Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana.

