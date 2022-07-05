Medical Center welcomes 88th Dental Squadron commander

Krivitzky will also be responsible for producing $9 million in annual care with 34,000 patient visits and a $5.8 million budget. Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Dental Clinic is available to 6,000 active-duty service members assigned to 165 organizations and 675 geographically separated personnel in a five-state region.

The 88th Dental Squadron is also home to the Air Force’s largest one-year Advanced Education in General Dentistry Residency Program.