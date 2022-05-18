Memorial Day Commemorative 5K Fun Run set for May 30

Registration is now open for the Memorial Day Commemorative 5K Fun Run, hosted by the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. This event will have both in-person and virtual run options.
The in-person run is scheduled for May 30 at 8:30 a.m. and features a flat and fast course on the museum’s runway and taxi strip. Runners will receive a custom finisher’s medal, t-shirt and post-race refreshments. Day-of registration and packet pick-up begin at 7 a.m.
Virtual participants can run at their convenience and will be given a link to submit their results. Finisher’s medals and T-shirts will be mailed to virtual race participants after their run is completed.
Registration will be accepted until 8 a.m. on May 30. T-shirt availability and size preferences can only be guaranteed for those who register before May 13.
Online registration for both in-person and virtual runners is open at: runsignup.com/Race/OH/WrightPattersonAirForceBase/MemorialDayCommemorative5kFunRun
In 2022 the museum proudly celebrates the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force. Throughout the year it will host a variety of events and exhibits to share the history of the Air Force and the stories of Airmen with the public. A complete schedule of events and exhibits is available at www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/Events/75th-anniversary/.
The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Each year thousands of visitors from around the world come to the museum. For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.
