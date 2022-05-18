Memorial Day Commemorative 5K Fun Run set for May 30

The in-person run is scheduled for May 30 at 8:30 a.m. and features a flat and fast course on the museum’s runway and taxi strip. Runners will receive a custom finisher’s medal, t-shirt and post-race refreshments. Day-of registration and packet pick-up begin at 7 a.m.

Virtual participants can run at their convenience and will be given a link to submit their results. Finisher’s medals and T-shirts will be mailed to virtual race participants after their run is completed.