Men urged to make their health, wellness a priority

Men can take control and be on the right track for health and wellness by following some key tips:

· Eat right. Take control of what’s on the dinner plate, favoring a healthy diet of nutrient-rich foods.

· Hydrate. Drink plenty of water throughout the day.

· Exercise. Keep moving and get at least 30 minutes of mild-to-moderate exercise every day.

· Maintain a healthy weight. Losing excess pounds – and keeping them off – can lower the risk of heart disease as well as various types of cancer.

· Manage stress. If there are feelings of constantly being on edge or under pressure, lifestyle habits may suffer. Take steps to reduce stress and learn positive coping skills.

· Sleep. Plan for seven to eight hours of high-quality sleep each night.

· Break unhealthy habits. Quitting tobacco use and limiting alcohol consumption helps decrease the risk of chronic disease.

· Checkups. Don’t wait to visit the doctor until something is seriously wrong. Maintain health and prevent disease through preventive care like knowing personal numbers for key stats like cholesterol, blood pressure, glucose and body fat percentage.

· Engage. Get involved in social and volunteer activities in the community to stay connected.

Men’s Health Month is a reminder to think about what’s important. Early detection and preventative health measures can help obtain good health and enable spending more time with loved ones.

For more information on men’s health and other wellness topics, visit USAFwellness.com or contact your local Civilian Health Promotion Services team.