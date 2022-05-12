Mental struggles often go hand-in-hand with alcohol abuse

Alcohol is the most accessible and legal anesthetic. While there are some benefits to responsible consumption, problematic alcohol abuse can be dangerous and contribute to DUIs, alcohol-related incidents, domestic violence, underage drinking, and even injuries or death, among other difficulties.

At times, mental struggles go hand-in-hand with alcohol abuse. Knowing the dangers, we can take some steps to prevent problematic alcohol use, increase stress tolerance and improve well-being.

Some ways to cope with life include acceptance of situations you cannot leave or change; finding something to look forward to, such as a hobby; reaching out to people, engaging with others in a social setting or learning a new skill. Awareness, prevention and change starts with us. If you wish to see more positivity, peace, and hope in the world, then you can start with yourself.

As one of my favorite peaceful leaders, Mahatma Gandhi, stated: “Be the change you want to see in the world.”

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment program can provide additional coping and prevention measures. For more information, contact the ADAPT clinic at 937-257-6877.