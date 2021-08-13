dayton-daily-news logo
Military Appreciation Night at Fraze features Chris Janson

Country star Chris Janson and his band perform Aug. 5 before an audience largely made up of Airmen, veterans and their families at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. The concert, sponsored by the Dayton Development Coalition’s Hometown Heroes program, was billed as a Military Appreciation Night. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
Credit: 88th Air Base Wing

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
1 hour ago

Country star Chris Janson and his band performed Aug. 5 before an audience largely made up of Airmen, veterans and their families at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. The concert, sponsored by the Dayton Development Coalition’s Hometown Heroes program, was billed as a Military Appreciation Night. Master Sgt. Christin Foley, U.S. Air Force Band of Flight vocalist, performed the national anthem before the concert started.

Master Sgt. Christin Foley, U.S. Air Force Band of Flight vocalist, performs the national anthem Aug. 5 before country star Chris Janson’s concert at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. The concert was part of the Dayton Development Coalition’s Hometown Heroes program. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
Lt. Gen. Shaun Morris, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center commander, speaks at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Aug. 5, prior to a concert by country singer Chris Janson. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
Col. Patrick Miller (right), 88th Air Base Wing and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base commander, alongside his wife, Beth, visits with Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted at a reception prior to the Dayton Development Coalition’s Hometown Heroes event Aug. 5 at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
