Military Appreciation Night at Fraze features Chris Janson

Country star Chris Janson and his band performed Aug. 5 before an audience largely made up of Airmen, veterans and their families at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. The concert, sponsored by the Dayton Development Coalition’s Hometown Heroes program, was billed as a Military Appreciation Night. Master Sgt. Christin Foley, U.S. Air Force Band of Flight vocalist, performed the national anthem before the concert started.