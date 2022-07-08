Military Clothing Sales reopens in new location at Wright-Patt

The store was relocated from Bldg. 209 in Area A to the Kittyhawk Center to provide ease of access for Airmen and retirees looking to purchase military clothing items.

“We came up with the idea of relocating the store because the last location was in a spot that did not have a lot of foot traffic,” said Adam Shaw, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Exchange general manager. “It was not conveniently located for the retirees and active-duty members. By moving it closer to the commissary and Base Exchange, the clothing store becomes more of a focal point.”