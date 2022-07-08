BreakingNews
Family asks for public's help as crews resume search for man in Great Miami River
Military Clothing Sales reopens in new location at Wright-Patt

Col. Sirena Morris, 88th Mission Support Group commander, cuts the ribbon on the new location of Military Clothing Sales during its reopening ceremony June 30 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. She was joined by installation leaders and Army & Air Force Exchange Service managers. The store was relocated to provide ease of access for Airmen and retirees looking to purchase military clothing items. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/STAFF SGT. MIKALEY KLINE

Military News
By Staff Sgt. Mikaley Kline, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
30 minutes ago
Revamped store makes purchasing items more convenient

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Military Clothing Sales held a reopening ceremony June 30 next to the commissary on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The store was relocated from Bldg. 209 in Area A to the Kittyhawk Center to provide ease of access for Airmen and retirees looking to purchase military clothing items.

“We came up with the idea of relocating the store because the last location was in a spot that did not have a lot of foot traffic,” said Adam Shaw, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Exchange general manager. “It was not conveniently located for the retirees and active-duty members. By moving it closer to the commissary and Base Exchange, the clothing store becomes more of a focal point.”

Shaw added that the new location makes it easier to grab needed items when someone is in a hurry.

“This increases the feasibility that people can stop in on their lunch break or when they’re here on the weekend doing needed shopping,” he said.

New fixtures and modernized shelving add to the ease and convenience of shopping at the new location.

“Having modernized shelving, carrying new items and having a proper setup helps make the store more shoppable for consumers,” Shaw said.

Military Clothing Sales also stocks limited quantities of clothing items from other military services as well.

“Right now, we carry a small amount of supplies for everybody,” he said. “We try to be proactive and we also have the ability to order any of the ranks that other services might need.”

The new hours of operation are:

· Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Col. Sirena Morris, 88th Mission Support Group commander, provides remarks during a reopening ceremony June 30 for Military Clothing Sales at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/STAFF SGT. MIKALEY KLINE

About the Author

Staff Sgt. Mikaley Kline
