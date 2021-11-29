Military discount expanded for 2022 Air Force Marathon registration

Along with active-duty, reservists and National Guard members, discounts will be extended to veterans and ROTC cadets. All who qualify will be offered $10 off the full marathon, half marathon, relay and Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series, or $5 off the 10K and 5K.

As the marathon celebrates the Air Force’s 75th anniversary, race director Brandon Hough is ready to welcome runners back to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.