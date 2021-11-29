Military discount expanded for 2022 Air Force Marathon registration

The 2022 Air Force Marathon is gearing up for registration starting Jan. 1.
Along with active-duty, reservists and National Guard members, discounts will be extended to veterans and ROTC cadets. All who qualify will be offered $10 off the full marathon, half marathon, relay and Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series, or $5 off the 10K and 5K.
As the marathon celebrates the Air Force’s 75th anniversary, race director Brandon Hough is ready to welcome runners back to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
“The Air Force Marathon is thrilled to be able to extend a registration discount to those who have proudly served their country and have turned to a new chapter in their lives,” he said. “Once a veteran, always a veteran.”
The 2022 Air Force Marathon is scheduled for Sept. 17. The Health & Fitness Expo, held at Wright State University’s Nutter Center, takes place Sept. 15-16.
The weekend will also feature a Breakfast of Champions and gourmet pasta dinner Sept. 16, the same day as the 5K and Tailwind Trot. A marathon after-party is set for Sept. 17.
For more information about race weekend, visit www.usafmarathon.com.
