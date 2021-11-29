dayton-daily-news logo
X

Military discount expanded for 2022 Air Force Marathon registration

Air Force logo
Caption
Air Force logo

Military News
By Darrius Parker, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
21 minutes ago

The 2022 Air Force Marathon is gearing up for registration starting Jan. 1.

Along with active-duty, reservists and National Guard members, discounts will be extended to veterans and ROTC cadets. All who qualify will be offered $10 off the full marathon, half marathon, relay and Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series, or $5 off the 10K and 5K.

As the marathon celebrates the Air Force’s 75th anniversary, race director Brandon Hough is ready to welcome runners back to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

“The Air Force Marathon is thrilled to be able to extend a registration discount to those who have proudly served their country and have turned to a new chapter in their lives,” he said. “Once a veteran, always a veteran.”

The 2022 Air Force Marathon is scheduled for Sept. 17. The Health & Fitness Expo, held at Wright State University’s Nutter Center, takes place Sept. 15-16.

The weekend will also feature a Breakfast of Champions and gourmet pasta dinner Sept. 16, the same day as the 5K and Tailwind Trot. A marathon after-party is set for Sept. 17.

For more information about race weekend, visit www.usafmarathon.com.

In Other News
1
Women’s Leadership Symposium offers insights to growth, diversity
2
Reduced hiring timelines continue to fulfill Air Force talent needs
3
AFIT dean receives Career Achievement in Government Award
4
Road project to begin near Wright-Patterson Medical Center
5
Santa’s going virtual for military children this season

About the Author

Darrius Parker
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top