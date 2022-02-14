Military, family can receive 10% off tax preparation

Military shoppers can visit www.ShopMyExchange.com/hrblock to locate their local H&R Block office.

Best smile shot may win $1,000 Exchange gift card

Military shoppers can cash in on their million-dollar grin by submitting a photo of their best smile in the Procter & Gamble Best Smile Contest for a chance to win a share of $1,750 in Army & Air Force Exchange Service gift cards.

Through Feb. 17, authorized shoppers 18 and older can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes to enter to win the grand prize – a $1,000 gift card to use at ShopMyExchange.com or in PXs and BXs .

The runner-up will receive a $500 Exchange gift card. Third place will receive a $250 Exchange gift card.

“The Exchange is excited to give back to the military community with this fun contest,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted adviser. “Seeing the smiles on the faces of those who serve us is the ultimate prize for the Exchange.”

Honorably discharged veterans and DOD civilians with shopping privileges are eligible to participate. No purchase is necessary to win. Winners will be selected on or about Feb. 28. For complete contest rules, visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.

Save time, money dining on Salad Wednesdays

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is giving the military community an exclusive opportunity to save more while eating better on Salad Wednesdays.

Wright-Patterson Exchange shoppers, including DOD civilians and retirees, can maintain a BE FIT lifestyle every Wednesday at participating Exchange restaurants. Diners save $2 when purchasing any salad priced $4 or more. MILITARY STAR cardholders can stack the savings to receive an additional 10% off their salad purchase when using their card.

“Living the BE FIT way starts with a rock salad foundation,” said Chan. “Salad Wednesdays are another way the Exchange shows its commitment to nourishing Airmen and their families with better-for-you options.”

Salad Wednesday is a military-exclusive deal that supports the Exchange’s BE FIT initiative to empower military shoppers to make healthy lifestyle choices. Visit ShopMyExchange.com/befit to find more nutrition deals, better-for-you dining options, workouts and more.

Alison Sweeney to join ‘Chief Chat’

“Chief Chat” is hot this February with a star-studded lineup. Actress Alison Sweeney takes center stage on the show mid-month. Sweeney joins Feb. 17 to discuss her USO tour memories and Hallmark movie moments. Peter Wilson, lead vocalist of prog-rock band Four Trips Ahead, wraps up the February lineup with band history and a military-exclusive performance.

Viewers can watch new interviews live Tuesdays or Thursdays at 11 a.m. Central on the Exchange’s Facebook page. For previous episodes and the full guest schedule, visit the Exchange’s Chief Chat HUB page. Military fans can follow “Chief Chat” and catch up on previous episodes on Facebook, Spotify and YouTube.