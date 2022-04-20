Military retirees, eligible beneficiaries encouraged to use shopping benefit

“Shopping at the commissary puts more than 20 percent savings in your pocket every time you shop – that equals $20-25 on every $100 of groceries you buy,” said Marine Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Saucedo, senior enlisted adviser to the DeCA director. “Along with saving you money, we have innovative ways, such as internet shopping with online ordering and curbside pickup, to help make your commissary shopping experience better than ever.”

Many disabled veterans may not be aware that they are now authorized to use their congressionally mandated commissary benefit. To find out more information about expanded shopping benefits, visit the DeCA webpage on extended eligibility: https://commissaries.com/extended-eligibilty