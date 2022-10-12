Military shoppers can get holiday budget help

Pay Your Way plans are available at military exchanges and at ShopMyExchange.com. To estimate the monthly payment on qualifying purchases, shoppers can visit MyECP.com/Calculator to us the payment estimator. Cardholders may use multiple Pay Your Way plans based on their available credit. Express and fuel locations are excluded.

The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is accepted at all exchanges and online at ShopMyExchange.com. Department of Defense civilians and retirees are eligible to apply for a card, as are all honorably discharged veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com. For more information on Pay Your Way plans or to apply for a card, shoppers can visit their local Exchange or MyECP.com.

Save on energy-efficient products at the Exchange

With energy costs rising, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is giving military shoppers the chance to save on energy-efficient products this October for Energy Action Month.

Special deals will be offered throughout the month in PXs, BXs and at ShopMyExchange.com/energy. Savings include:

Up to $300 off on select LG energy-saving appliances

20% off select Procter & Gamble high-efficiency laundry items such as Bounce, Downy and Tide

Discounts on energy-saving, dimmable smart lightbulbs that can be controlled via smartphone apps or Bluetooth

Discounts on smart thermostats that can be programmed and controlled remotely.

“Shopping with energy savings in mind doesn’t just help the planet, it can help you save money at a time when energy costs are on the rise,” said Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted adviser. “Combined with the Exchange’s everyday tax-free shopping and military-exclusive pricing, military shoppers can continue to count on their Exchange benefit to help them save during these uncertain economic times.”

Honorably discharged veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop can find energy-efficient products at ShopMyExchange.com/energy. Veterans with service-connected disabilities and Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians can shop in-store for their energy-efficient products. Veterans can visit ShopMyExchange.com/vets to learn more about Exchange shopping privileges.

Major appliance offers are available only in the U.S. Find out more at ShopMyExchange.com/energy.

New MILITARY STAR accountholders can save 15%

Smart shoppers can get savvy savings during the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s 12 Weeks of Black Friday Deals by signing up and using a new MILITARY STAR card to receive 15% off all first-day purchases.

Through Oct. 27, members of the military community who are approved for and use a new MILITARY STAR account will receive the higher discount instead of the regular 10% discount.

The extra savings come amid the Exchange’s three-month holiday sales event, which offers the latest electronics, clothing, jewelry, sporting goods and more at Black Friday prices in-store and at ShopMyExchange.com. New, military-exclusive deals and specials are being released every Friday through Nov. 23 at midnight Central time. Deals and sneak peeks will be posted at ShopMyExchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads.

In addition to the 15% off first-day purchases, MILITARY STAR offers exclusive cardholder savings, such as 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations, 10% off at participating Exchange restaurants and free shipping on online orders.

Cardholders also earn unlimited 2% rewards on all purchases at exchanges, commissaries and online. Rewards exclude Military Clothing line of credit.

“Service members and families can stack the savings at the Exchange and enjoy multiple discounts,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted adviser. “Savings like the MILITARY STAR new cardholder discount and the 12 Weeks of Black Friday Deals help take the stress out of holiday shopping.”

The 15% discount applies to purchases made everywhere the MILITARY STAR card is accepted, including all exchanges, commissaries and online at ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com. Department of Defense civilians and retirees are eligible to apply for a card. All honorably discharged veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com can use their MILITARY STAR card discount shopping the Exchange online.

Other benefits of the MILITARY STAR card include:

One low APR for all cardholders, regardless of credit score.

No annual, late or over-limit fees.

0%-interest military clothing plan for qualifying uniform basics.

Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.

The first-day discount is dependent upon the application being approved and will be applied as a credit on the first monthly billing statement. For more information, visit MyECP.com.