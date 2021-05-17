Military shoppers can score a home run with sweepstakes

New MILITARY STAR accounts receive 15% off

Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can celebrate summer with special savings from MILITARY STAR. Wright-Patterson Exchange shoppers who open and use a new MILITARY STAR account from May 21 to June 3 will receive 15% off on all first-day purchases instead of the regular 10%. The discount will appear as a credit on the first monthly billing statement.

Cardholders earn 2% in rewards points on their MILITARY STAR purchases – including at the commissary – and receive a $20 rewards card every 2,000 points. Rewards exclude military clothing.

New accountholders will receive the 15% discount on all first-day purchases at military exchanges and commissaries, as well as online at ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com. All honorably discharged veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com can use their MILITARY STAR card shopping the Exchange online.