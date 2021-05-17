Military shoppers can score a home run with sweepstakes

Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can swing for the fences with the Ford Gum Big League Chew worldwide sweepstakes.
From May 14 to June 30, authorized Wright-Patterson Exchange shoppers 18 and older can enter to win one of three prizes. The first-place winner will receive a $2,000 Exchange gift card, the second-place winner will receive a $1,000 gift card and the third-place winner will receive a $500 gift card.
“Winning an Exchange gift card is hitting a home run,” said Wright Patterson Exchange General Manager Keola Chan. “The Big League Chew sweepstakes is a great way for the Exchange to reward military shoppers and celebrate summer.”
For rules and to enter, shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.
Honorably discharged veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online can enter the sweepstakes, too. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.
New MILITARY STAR accounts receive 15% off
Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can celebrate summer with special savings from MILITARY STAR. Wright-Patterson Exchange shoppers who open and use a new MILITARY STAR account from May 21 to June 3 will receive 15% off on all first-day purchases instead of the regular 10%. The discount will appear as a credit on the first monthly billing statement.
Cardholders earn 2% in rewards points on their MILITARY STAR purchases – including at the commissary – and receive a $20 rewards card every 2,000 points. Rewards exclude military clothing.
New accountholders will receive the 15% discount on all first-day purchases at military exchanges and commissaries, as well as online at ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com. All honorably discharged veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com can use their MILITARY STAR card shopping the Exchange online.