MILITARY STAR card strengthens Exchange benefit for Wright-Patt community

Other benefits of MILITARY STAR include:

· One low APR (10.24%) for all cardholders, regardless of credit score;

· No late, annual or over-limit fees;

· 10% off first-day purchases for new cardholders;

· 5 cents off every gallon of fuel at Exchange fuel locations;

· 10% off purchases at Exchange restaurants;

· Interest-free military clothing plan for eligible active-duty service members;

· Free shipping at ShopMyExchange.com and myNavyExchange.com;

· 0% interest financing offers with no “back interest” after a promotion ends;

· Reduced-interest deployment policy for eligible service members.

For more information or to apply for a MILITARY STAR card, visit MyECP.com.

Red Bull sweepstakes features shopping sprees

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is rewarding six lucky military shoppers with shopping sprees in the Red Bull sweepstakes.

Through Aug. 31, Wright-Patterson and other authorized Exchange shoppers 18 and older can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. One grand-prize winner will receive a $5,000 Exchange gift card, and five first-place winners will each receive $1,000 Exchange gift cards.

“Whether you want to splurge on some dream purchases or stock up on back-to-school essentials, an Exchange shopping spree can make that happen,” said Chan. “Our military shoppers are heroes and very deserving of these wonderful prizes.”

For rules and to enter, shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

Honorably discharged veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online can enter the sweepstakes, too. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.

Career opportunities available at Wright-Patterson BX

The Exchange is where heroes work, and the Wright-Patterson Exchange is looking to expand its ranks at Main Exchange, Express, Burger King-Food Court, Subway, Charley’s and Area B Burger King.

“The BX offers training, competitive pay and great benefits, as well as a rewarding atmosphere,” said Chan. “The Exchange is family serving family, and we are looking forward to growing that family with those who have a passion for serving Airmen and the Wright Patterson community.”

Benefits for regular full-time and part-time Exchange associates include paid vacation and sick leave. Additionally, the Exchange’s associate transfer program helps military spouses retain employment during permanent change of stations, allowing them to keep their benefits and build toward retirement.

The team’s deep passion for serving sets the Exchange apart. Associates share a special bond with service members – 85% have a military connection. They have served in the armed forces or are the parent, spouse or extended family member of someone who is wearing or has worn the country’s uniform.

At the Exchange, 45% of the U.S. workforce is made up of veterans, military spouses or dependents, and the Exchange is closing in on its goal of hiring 50,000 veterans and military spouses.

Anyone interested in an exciting career with the Exchange can visit ApplyMyExchange.com or contact the Wrigh-Patterson Exchange Human Resources office at 937-879-1341/1342 to find out more.