MILITARY STAR pumps up savings during Xtra Deal Days

· $15 off a purchase of $30 or more at Exchange mall vendors. (July 13 only. Coupon required. Coupon available at the Wright Patterson BX customer service desk.)

· 0% interest for 90 days on purchases of $149 or more.

“MILITARY STAR’s everyday discounts and rewards get even better during Xtra Deal Days,” said Wright-Patterson BX General Manager Adam Shaw. “The value and savings of the card help Wright-Patterson Airmen and families get more for their dollar.”

The MILITARY STAR rewards program allows shoppers to earn rewards points on nearly every purchase and automatically receive a $20 digital rewards card via email every 2,000 points. Rewards exclude the Military Clothing Plan.

Other benefits of the MILITARY STAR card include:

· 10% discount on all first-day purchases for new cardholders.

Free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.

The lowest flat-rate APR among store cards—rate is offered to all cardholders upon account approval.

No annual, late or over-limit fees.

Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.

When members of the military community shop the Exchange, they are not just saving – they’re giving back. A 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange worldwide has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. When shoppers use the MILITARY STAR card, the Exchange also saves on credit card transaction fees – savings that add up to millions of dollars a year, which allows the Exchange to better support Warfighters and their families.

Wright Patterson shoppers can visit the BX and ShopMyExchange.com for more savings during Xtra Deal Days July 12-13.

Shaquille O’Neal headlines Exchange’s ‘Chief Chat’

NBA Hall of Famer, serial entrepreneur and sports analyst Shaquille O’Neal headlines the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s “Chief Chat” schedule in July.

The 15-time NBA All-Star and current NBA analyst will give a military-exclusive look into his stellar career, music and acting ventures as well as his entrepreneurial success at 1 p.m. on July 21.

“Chief Chat,” hosted by Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted adviser, gives the military community a live opportunity to interact with celebrities, athletes and military leaders who support those who serve.

“The Exchange is privileged to host another month of influential and strong military supporters,” Osby said. “We encourage the military community to tune in and connect with our guests throughout the month.”

Design thinking expert, former short track speed skater and 1994 Winter Olympics silver medalist John Coyle kicked off the month July 7.

Country music performers Mike Eli and Jon Jones of the Eli Young Band visit “Chief Chat” on July 26 to talk about their latest album and tour, as well as their long-standing support for the military, including an upcoming event at Fort Hood.

Viewers can watch new interviews live Tuesdays or Thursdays on the Exchange’s Facebook page. For previous episodes and the full guest schedule, visit the Exchange’s Chief Chat Hub page. Military fans can follow “Chief Chat” and catch up on previous episodes on Facebook, Spotify and YouTube.

Nabisco sweepstakes at Expresses helps military

Service members can start their weekends in July off right by winning snacks each week at their Express during the Nabisco Salute to the Military sweepstakes.

Shoppers can submit an entry form at participating Expresses each week in July for Friday drawings to win $20 in Nabisco snacks.

“The Exchange and Nabisco are saying ‘Happy Friday!’ to our troops and families by giving away $25,000 in prizes in this sweepstakes,” said Osby. “The Exchange wants to help our military communities enjoy their downtime.”

No purchase is necessary to win. The sweepstakes is open to authorized shoppers 18 years or older. Entries must be submitted by Thursday each week, and drawings will be held July 8, July 15, July 22 and July 29. Winners will be announced on each local Exchange’s Facebook page. For complete rules, visit https://wp.me/p9EFix-7JI.