Monkeypox declared public health emergency

The current guidance on who can get vaccinated prioritizes those who are a known contact identified through public health contact tracing, as well as those who have had sexual contact in the last 14 days with an individual who was infected or had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days in an area with known monkeypox cases. Additionally, those whose jobs may expose them to monkeypox, such as laboratory workers who handle monkeypox specimens, are advised to receive the vaccine.

“If you believe you fall into one of these categories, then you need to quickly reach out to your provider to get assessed and confirm the need for the vaccine,” said Lt. Col. David Sayers, chief, Preventive Medicine, Air Force Medical Readiness Agency.

Airmen and Guardians should seek medical care immediately if they believe they have come in close contact with someone with a known infection or have a suspected infection themselves.

“Please do not wait to seek medical attention if you believe you are infected or a close contact,” said Sayers. “While the current outbreak has mostly been seen among men, anyone can be at risk of getting infected. Children, pregnant women and people who are immunocompromised are most at risk of severe complications should they become infected.”

Isolation is recommended for the duration of the illness if an individual is confirmed to have monkeypox. Treatment is primarily supportive care to treat the pain, rash, fever and body aches, especially for young, healthy individuals. Currently, there are no specific medications licensed to treat monkeypox.

Symptoms

The most prominent monkeypox symptom includes a rash that classically starts on the face and distributes to the extremities. In the current outbreak, the rash has been found to be distributed mostly to the genital area in some people.

Symptoms also include fever, body aches, swollen lymph nodes and fatigue.

The time from infection to the presentation of symptoms is usually seven to 14 days but may range from five to 21 days total.

“The rash goes through stages where it shows up as a pimple and evolves into a pustule. That pustule then opens up and scabs over before healing,” said Sayers.