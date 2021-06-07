More than four dozen Airmen earn CCAF degrees

By earning a CCAF degree, he told graduates, they had climbed their first educational mountain.

“Do you like the view, or do you want to look out and find the next mountain?” Robbins asked.

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, echoed that sentiment and urged the new graduates to not consider this an end.

“The warrior who cultivates his mind polishes his arms,” Miller said, quoting the late 17th-century Duke of Boufflers.

“What makes us the greatest Air Force in the world today is the professionalism and the investment in our enlisted corps. Continue to cultivate your mind because when we are smarter, we are faster, we are better (and) nobody can keep up.”

Miller said the achievement is an investment in the Airmen’s futures, their families, the Air Force and nation.

“Keep challenging yourself, keep growing,” the colonel said.

The event was livestreamed for the graduates, family members and friends who could not attend. It is available for viewing at www.dvidshub.net/video/796638/2021-ccaf-graduation-ceremony.