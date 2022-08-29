More volunteers needed for Air Force Marathon race events

* 5K

* Finish line/festival

* Bike escorts

* Amateur radio operators

* Green team

* Hydration stations

*Course entertainment

“The experience of being a part of the Air Force Marathon is one that is not easy to forget, not only for the runners, but also for our volunteers,” Ferguson said. “The energy they bring to encourage our participants is contagious.”

Those who want to volunteer with 10 or more people can email usaf.marathon@us.af.mil to learn about other opportunities meant for larger groups.

All volunteers will receive a complimentary Flight Crew T-shirt, refreshments at the Expo and on race day and invitations to the postrace “After Party at the Greene.”

Volunteer shifts vary, depending on the position, but most commitments are four hours or less and times range from early morning to evening.

All volunteer roles are open to the public and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base access is not required. Individual volunteers must be 16 or older. Children under age 16 can only volunteer with a parent, guardian or trusted adult.

Volunteers can register at www.usafmarathon.com/volunteer. For more information, email usaf.marathon@us.af.mil or visit www.usafmarathon.com.