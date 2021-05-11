NASIC volunteers partner with library, support local learning

Kids can pick up free kits at the Dayton Metro Library and tune in to the class on May 26 from 7 to 8 p.m. by registering at https://daytonmetrolibrary.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?EventId=100637&df=list&nd=100&kw=TM-May&nomobile=1&backTo=List&startDate=2021/05/05&endDate=2021/08/13.

The NASIC volunteers gave 156 total hours to the project on top of hundreds more the team has dedicated to youth partnership programs that encourage literacy and learning, organizers said.

Other base volunteers across two teams that contributed to the “Take and Make” kits project include:

Alyssia Koram

2nd Lt. Clint Spesard

Tech Sgt. Stephen Parsons

Staff Sgt. Zachary Penrod

Senior Airman Kwame Robertson

Senior Airman Alexander Otto

Airman 1st Class Mark Buckley

Space Force Spc. 3 Monica Zamarripa

Airman 1st Class Katchee Vedrine

Airman 1st Class Tristan Nesbitt

Airman 1st Class Ivy Deckard