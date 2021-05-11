X

NASIC volunteers partner with library, support local learning

Volunteers from the National Air and Space Intelligence Center on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base join three Dayton Metro Library workers to build “Take and Make” kits during a two-day project April 23-24. “The Science of Water.” Space Force Spc. 3 Monica Zamarripa assembles a kit. The NASIC volunteers put together a total of 500 kits to support Dayton Metro Library’s May educational theme, “The Science of Water.” CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Volunteers from the National Air and Space Intelligence Center on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base join three Dayton Metro Library workers to build “Take and Make” kits during a two-day project April 23-24. “The Science of Water.” Space Force Spc. 3 Monica Zamarripa assembles a kit. The NASIC volunteers put together a total of 500 kits to support Dayton Metro Library’s May educational theme, “The Science of Water.” CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Military News | 19 minutes ago
By Caroline Clauson, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
Personnel devote 156 hours to Dayton educational project

During National Volunteer Week, personnel from the National Air and Space Intelligence Center partnered with the Dayton Metro Library to teach local teens about the value of clean water sources through art.

The group assembled 500 hands-on activity kits as part of a two-day project April 23-24.

“Recognition and gratitude belongs to the team leads and all the volunteers who supported the community by assembling those kits,” said Staff Sgt. Randolph Koram, who organized the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base volunteer efforts. “We thank (Amanda) Arrington, the volunteer services manager, for giving us the opportunity to contribute to Dayton’s efforts with keeping rivers safe through learning and education, so we can all enjoy them for many years to come.”

Airman 1st Class Katchee Vedrine puts together a box for the “Take and Make” kits. The volunteer team dedicated 156 total hours to the two-day project at Dayton Metro Library. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Airman 1st Class Katchee Vedrine puts together a box for the “Take and Make” kits. The volunteer team dedicated 156 total hours to the two-day project at Dayton Metro Library. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Supporting “The Science of Water,” the Dayton Metro Library’s May theme, the “Take and Make” kits contain watercolors, crayons and watercolor paper to supplement a virtual art class on painting techniques and the process of wax-repelling water.

Kids can pick up free kits at the Dayton Metro Library and tune in to the class on May 26 from 7 to 8 p.m. by registering at https://daytonmetrolibrary.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?EventId=100637&df=list&nd=100&kw=TM-May&nomobile=1&backTo=List&startDate=2021/05/05&endDate=2021/08/13.

The NASIC volunteers gave 156 total hours to the project on top of hundreds more the team has dedicated to youth partnership programs that encourage literacy and learning, organizers said.

Other base volunteers across two teams that contributed to the “Take and Make” kits project include:

Alyssia Koram

2nd Lt. Clint Spesard

Tech Sgt. Stephen Parsons

Staff Sgt. Zachary Penrod

Senior Airman Kwame Robertson

Senior Airman Alexander Otto

Airman 1st Class Mark Buckley

Space Force Spc. 3 Monica Zamarripa

Airman 1st Class Katchee Vedrine

Airman 1st Class Tristan Nesbitt

Airman 1st Class Ivy Deckard

Senior Airman Alexander Otto (left) and Tech Sgt. Stephen Parson organize assembled kits. The “Take and Make” kits the team packed and arranged support Dayton Metro Library’s May effort to teach children and teens about clean water and rivers. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Senior Airman Alexander Otto (left) and Tech Sgt. Stephen Parson organize assembled kits. The “Take and Make” kits the team packed and arranged support Dayton Metro Library’s May effort to teach children and teens about clean water and rivers. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.