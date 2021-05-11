NASIC volunteers partner with library, support local learning

During National Volunteer Week, personnel from the National Air and Space Intelligence Center partnered with the Dayton Metro Library to teach local teens about the value of clean water sources through art.
The group assembled 500 hands-on activity kits as part of a two-day project April 23-24.
“Recognition and gratitude belongs to the team leads and all the volunteers who supported the community by assembling those kits,” said Staff Sgt. Randolph Koram, who organized the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base volunteer efforts. “We thank (Amanda) Arrington, the volunteer services manager, for giving us the opportunity to contribute to Dayton’s efforts with keeping rivers safe through learning and education, so we can all enjoy them for many years to come.”
Supporting “The Science of Water,” the Dayton Metro Library’s May theme, the “Take and Make” kits contain watercolors, crayons and watercolor paper to supplement a virtual art class on painting techniques and the process of wax-repelling water.
Kids can pick up free kits at the Dayton Metro Library and tune in to the class on May 26 from 7 to 8 p.m. by registering at https://daytonmetrolibrary.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?EventId=100637&df=list&nd=100&kw=TM-May&nomobile=1&backTo=List&startDate=2021/05/05&endDate=2021/08/13.
The NASIC volunteers gave 156 total hours to the project on top of hundreds more the team has dedicated to youth partnership programs that encourage literacy and learning, organizers said.
Other base volunteers across two teams that contributed to the “Take and Make” kits project include:
