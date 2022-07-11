NASIC volunteers support Adopt-A-Highway program

Airmen from the National Air and Space Intelligence Center partnered with the Ohio Department of Transportation via the Adopt-A-Highway program to commemorate Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend.
Tech. Sgt. Randolph Koram, NASIC volunteer coordinator, led the cleanup efforts June 16 along the roads outside Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
“Every year, we connect with our community by providing volunteer support,” he said. “This year, we decided to help clean the highway to promote safety and cleanliness and foster camaraderie with our off-base community partners.”
Senior Master Sgt. Shelly Gent, Senior Airman Roberto Failey, Senior Airman Kwame Robertson and Senior Airman Jasper Kaamino all volunteered their time alongside Koram to clean up the adopted highway.
“We are thrilled to have the support from Wright-Patt military and civilian volunteers,” said Micah Brashear, ODOT volunteer coordinator. “We would like to thank them for their commitment to keeping the environment clean to promote safety and wellness for years to come and for every family that drives through Ohio highways.”
If anyone is interested in supporting future volunteer opportunities, contact Koram at 937-257-3941 or randolph.koram.3@us.af.mil.
