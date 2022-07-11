NASIC volunteers support Adopt-A-Highway program

“We are thrilled to have the support from Wright-Patt military and civilian volunteers,” said Micah Brashear, ODOT volunteer coordinator. “We would like to thank them for their commitment to keeping the environment clean to promote safety and wellness for years to come and for every family that drives through Ohio highways.”

If anyone is interested in supporting future volunteer opportunities, contact Koram at 937-257-3941 or randolph.koram.3@us.af.mil.