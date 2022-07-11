BreakingNews
Here's what people are saying about the new Dayton region economic development plan
NASIC volunteers support Adopt-A-Highway program

Ohio Department of Transportation representatives Guy Baker (left) and Micah Brashear (center) stand for a photo June 16 with Tech. Sgt. Randolph Koram, National Air and Space Intelligence Center volunteer coordinator, while picking up litter on the roads outside Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as part of the state’s Adopt-A-Highway program. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
17 minutes ago
Personnel pick up litter along local roads

Airmen from the National Air and Space Intelligence Center partnered with the Ohio Department of Transportation via the Adopt-A-Highway program to commemorate Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend.

Tech. Sgt. Randolph Koram, NASIC volunteer coordinator, led the cleanup efforts June 16 along the roads outside Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

“Every year, we connect with our community by providing volunteer support,” he said. “This year, we decided to help clean the highway to promote safety and cleanliness and foster camaraderie with our off-base community partners.”

Senior Master Sgt. Shelly Gent, Senior Airman Roberto Failey, Senior Airman Kwame Robertson and Senior Airman Jasper Kaamino all volunteered their time alongside Koram to clean up the adopted highway.

“We are thrilled to have the support from Wright-Patt military and civilian volunteers,” said Micah Brashear, ODOT volunteer coordinator. “We would like to thank them for their commitment to keeping the environment clean to promote safety and wellness for years to come and for every family that drives through Ohio highways.”

If anyone is interested in supporting future volunteer opportunities, contact Koram at 937-257-3941 or randolph.koram.3@us.af.mil.

