dayton-daily-news logo
X

NASIC volunteers support Adopt-A-Highway program

Staff Sgt. Zachary Penrod (left) and Airman 1st Class Matthew Ridenour join together to collect trash Oct. 7 from one side of state Route 444. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Caption
Staff Sgt. Zachary Penrod (left) and Airman 1st Class Matthew Ridenour join together to collect trash Oct. 7 from one side of state Route 444. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Military News
By Darrius Parker, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
13 minutes ago
Personnel pick up litter along state Route 444

Personnel from the National Air and Space Intelligence Center partnered with the Ohio Department of Transportation to collect and pick up trash along state Route 444 next to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The group wanted to help with litter control along area roads, so it got in contact with ODOT, which referred them to the AdoptA-Highway program. The Airmen had to first complete a few requirements but donated their time and effort to picking up scattered trash along the highway Oct. 7.

Senior Master Sgt. Shelly Gent of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center organizes multiple trash bags that were used to clean up a portion of state Route 444. A group of NASIC volunteers coordinated with the Ohio Department of Transportation on an Adopt–A-Highway outing to assist the local community. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Caption
Senior Master Sgt. Shelly Gent of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center organizes multiple trash bags that were used to clean up a portion of state Route 444. A group of NASIC volunteers coordinated with the Ohio Department of Transportation on an Adopt–A-Highway outing to assist the local community. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

“Volunteering is a worthwhile experience that allows us to give back to the community, as well as demonstrate our Air Force core values,” said Staff Sgt. Randolph Koram, who organized the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base volunteer team. “Time is valuable, so I am grateful to be able to contribute, pay it forward and assist in any way I can.”

After all the personnel received mandatory training on how to work safely while collecting and picking up trash from the highway, each Airmen received protective gear and tools for the cleanup effort.

For more information on ODOT or other opportunities to serve the community, visit www.transportation.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/odot/about-us/resources/adopt-a-highway.

Others representing NASIC included:

2nd Lt. William Compton

Senior Master Sgt. Shelly Gent

Tech Sgt. Paul Bates

Staff Sgt. Zachary Penrod

Staff Sgt. Joseph Daubenspeck

Senior Airman Maria Bahamon Romero

Senior Airman Kwame Robertson

Senior Airman Kenneth Troupe

Senior Airman Ebenezer Eshun

Airman 1st Class Matthew Ridenour

Airman 1st Class Lorien Santos Reyes

In Other News
1
WPAFB: Gate 26A, state Route 235 reopen; truck triggers explosives...
2
Wright-Patt Airmen praised for exceeding expectations
3
Armed services blood drive brings in the big guns at Wright-Patt
4
Wright-Patt commander provides situation update
5
Ceremony honors graduates of ALS Class 21-G at Wright-Patt
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top