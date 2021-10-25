NASIC volunteers support Adopt-A-Highway program

Personnel from the National Air and Space Intelligence Center partnered with the Ohio Department of Transportation to collect and pick up trash along state Route 444 next to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
The group wanted to help with litter control along area roads, so it got in contact with ODOT, which referred them to the AdoptA-Highway program. The Airmen had to first complete a few requirements but donated their time and effort to picking up scattered trash along the highway Oct. 7.
“Volunteering is a worthwhile experience that allows us to give back to the community, as well as demonstrate our Air Force core values,” said Staff Sgt. Randolph Koram, who organized the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base volunteer team. “Time is valuable, so I am grateful to be able to contribute, pay it forward and assist in any way I can.”
After all the personnel received mandatory training on how to work safely while collecting and picking up trash from the highway, each Airmen received protective gear and tools for the cleanup effort.
For more information on ODOT or other opportunities to serve the community, visit www.transportation.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/odot/about-us/resources/adopt-a-highway.
Others representing NASIC included:
2nd Lt. William Compton
Senior Master Sgt. Shelly Gent
Tech Sgt. Paul Bates
Staff Sgt. Zachary Penrod
Staff Sgt. Joseph Daubenspeck
Senior Airman Maria Bahamon Romero
Senior Airman Kwame Robertson
Senior Airman Kenneth Troupe
Senior Airman Ebenezer Eshun
Airman 1st Class Matthew Ridenour
Airman 1st Class Lorien Santos Reyes