NASIC volunteers support Adopt-A-Highway program

“Volunteering is a worthwhile experience that allows us to give back to the community, as well as demonstrate our Air Force core values,” said Staff Sgt. Randolph Koram, who organized the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base volunteer team. “Time is valuable, so I am grateful to be able to contribute, pay it forward and assist in any way I can.”

After all the personnel received mandatory training on how to work safely while collecting and picking up trash from the highway, each Airmen received protective gear and tools for the cleanup effort.