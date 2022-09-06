National Hispanic Heritage Month cultural fiesta planned at Wright-Patt

“This concept of unity and togetherness giving us strength is one that has been long held by the (Department of Defense), and it is a driving factor in our strive for inclusivity and equal opportunity,” a DEOMI proclamation reads.

In line with the theme, 88 ABW’s Special Observance Committee will host a Hispanic Heritage Cultural Fiesta to bring Team Wright-Patt together and pay tribute to those who have positively influenced the nation and society. The event is Sept. 23 at 11:30 a.m. in the Wright-Patt Club Ballroom and open to those with base access.