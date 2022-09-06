National Hispanic Heritage Month cultural fiesta planned at Wright-Patt

The 88th Air Base Wing will celebrate the important contributions and rich culture of Hispanic Americans during National Hispanic Heritage Month, which is marked each year Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.
This year’s theme is: “Unidos — Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation.”
“Unidos” can be roughly translated to mean “united, connected or close,” according to the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute.
“This concept of unity and togetherness giving us strength is one that has been long held by the (Department of Defense), and it is a driving factor in our strive for inclusivity and equal opportunity,” a DEOMI proclamation reads.
In line with the theme, 88 ABW’s Special Observance Committee will host a Hispanic Heritage Cultural Fiesta to bring Team Wright-Patt together and pay tribute to those who have positively influenced the nation and society. The event is Sept. 23 at 11:30 a.m. in the Wright-Patt Club Ballroom and open to those with base access.
As one of DOD’s cultural observances that span throughout the year, Hispanic Heritage Month coincides with important dates in many communities, such as various independence days in Latin America.
To learn more about the accomplishments, history and culture of Hispanic Americans, visit
the Library of Congress at www.loc.gov/rr/hispanic or Smithsonian Latino Center: https://latino.si.edu.
