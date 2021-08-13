National Night Out brings together police, fire crews and community

The outreach event gives residents and Security Forces personnel a chance to interact and allows the community to see the “Defenders” faces that watch over them.

“We want people to know who they can call on in an emergency,” said Senior Airman Sherita Thompson of the 88th Security Forces Squadron. “We just want the community to come together so they know they’re in safe hands.”

National Night Out featured several displays and activities for children in the community, arranged by 88 SFS and the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Department.

Caption Firefighters and firetrucks belonging to the 788th Civil Engineer Squadron caravan through Wright-Patterson Air Force Base housing Aug. 3. The Fire Department took part in the annual National Night Out, an event designed to build police-community partnerships. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

SFS personnel showed them what to do in case of an emergency and introduced kids to the capabilities they have. Snacks and refreshments were also provided by the USO.

“Getting the children out here at a young age is vital,” said Staff Sgt. Paul Simmons, NCO in charge of 88 SFS electronic security systems. “They need to see that we are people they can trust and we are here for them if they need us.”

Children were introduced to many Security Forces instruments and techniques got to use a squad car’s public-address system and met McGruff the Crime Dog. They also participated in “mock arrests” to see how a proper one is made.

“Getting our young ones out here to interact with their Security Forces members is a big deal,” said Joshua Grieq, Prairies Youth Center recreation aid. “Building that trust for the kids and the community to know that they can call on their Security Forces for help allows everyone to have that comfort that we all seek to have.”

If you would like to report a crime or tip anonymously to 88 SFS, call 937-257-COPS.