National Night Out brings together police, fire crews and community

Andrew Hertzler, 2, and his dad, Jarrod, attend National Night Out at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Aug. 3. Andrew’s mother is Capt. Sonia Weiss, a nurse with the 88th Inpatient Operations Squadron. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
Andrew Hertzler, 2, and his dad, Jarrod, attend National Night Out at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Aug. 3. Andrew’s mother is Capt. Sonia Weiss, a nurse with the 88th Inpatient Operations Squadron. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Military News
By Airman 1st Class Jack Gardner, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
47 minutes ago
88 SFS seeks to strengthen community relationship

The 88th Security Forces Squadron held its National Night Out on Aug. 3 in Properties at Wright Field military housing.

National Night Out is an annual campaign designed to promote camaraderie and strengthen the relationship between police and communities to help make neighborhoods safer places to live.

“It provides a great opportunity to bring police, fire and neighbors together under positive circumstances,” said Lt. Col. Nicole Schatz, 88 SFS commander. “It gives people a forum where they can ask any question regarding the safety and security of their community.”

The night began with a caravan involving 788th Civil Engineer Squadron firetrucks and squad cars from 88 SFS.

Terron Stanley (left), 7, and R.J. Brown, 5, meet McGruff the Crime Dog on Aug. 3 during National Night Out at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Terron is the son of Senior Airman Andaiye Broussard-Marion, U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine, and R.J. is the son of Reginald Brown. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
Terron Stanley (left), 7, and R.J. Brown, 5, meet McGruff the Crime Dog on Aug. 3 during National Night Out at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Terron is the son of Senior Airman Andaiye Broussard-Marion, U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine, and R.J. is the son of Reginald Brown. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

The outreach event gives residents and Security Forces personnel a chance to interact and allows the community to see the “Defenders” faces that watch over them.

“We want people to know who they can call on in an emergency,” said Senior Airman Sherita Thompson of the 88th Security Forces Squadron. “We just want the community to come together so they know they’re in safe hands.”

National Night Out featured several displays and activities for children in the community, arranged by 88 SFS and the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Department.

Firefighters and firetrucks belonging to the 788th Civil Engineer Squadron caravan through Wright-Patterson Air Force Base housing Aug. 3. The Fire Department took part in the annual National Night Out, an event designed to build police-community partnerships. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
Firefighters and firetrucks belonging to the 788th Civil Engineer Squadron caravan through Wright-Patterson Air Force Base housing Aug. 3. The Fire Department took part in the annual National Night Out, an event designed to build police-community partnerships. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

SFS personnel showed them what to do in case of an emergency and introduced kids to the capabilities they have. Snacks and refreshments were also provided by the USO.

“Getting the children out here at a young age is vital,” said Staff Sgt. Paul Simmons, NCO in charge of 88 SFS electronic security systems. “They need to see that we are people they can trust and we are here for them if they need us.”

Children were introduced to many Security Forces instruments and techniques got to use a squad car’s public-address system and met McGruff the Crime Dog. They also participated in “mock arrests” to see how a proper one is made.

“Getting our young ones out here to interact with their Security Forces members is a big deal,” said Joshua Grieq, Prairies Youth Center recreation aid. “Building that trust for the kids and the community to know that they can call on their Security Forces for help allows everyone to have that comfort that we all seek to have.”

If you would like to report a crime or tip anonymously to 88 SFS, call 937-257-COPS.

Senior Airman Anthony Pradia, 88th Security Forces Squadron, watches as Marcus Roley, 9, handcuffs Jacen Hogge, 10, in a mock “arrest” during National Night Out on Aug. 3 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The 88 SFS outreach event offered the community a chance to get to know the “Defenders.” U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
Senior Airman Anthony Pradia, 88th Security Forces Squadron, watches as Marcus Roley, 9, handcuffs Jacen Hogge, 10, in a mock “arrest” during National Night Out on Aug. 3 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The 88 SFS outreach event offered the community a chance to get to know the “Defenders.” U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

