Skeletal remains found in Trotwood identified 61-year-old man
National Police Week kicks off at WPAFB

Senior Airman Jacob Kubek, 88th Security forces combat arms instructor, demonstrates how to safely hold the M18 9mm pistol as participants transition from the classroom to the firing range during Excellence in Competition shooting event held as part of Police Week at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on May 17. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
1 hour ago
88th Security Forces Squadron

A full slate of tributes, events and competitions highlighted Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s annual observance of National Police Week. After an opening ceremony May 16 at Defenders Grove, the 88th Security Forces Squadron hosted its inaugural Defenders Challenge at the Warrior Training Facility, where four-person teams tested their mental and physical skills. On May 17, a Police Expo & Crime Prevention Scavenger Hunt took place at the Prairies base housing community park.

Meanwhile, the two-day Excellence in Competition shooting event was held May 17-18 at the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance facility as Airmen displayed their marksmanship firing both pistols and rifles. At Prairie Trace Golf Course, four-player teams battled in a Police Week “scramble & best ball” tournament May 19.

The annual “Ruck to Remember” is set for 8 a.m. May 20 – starting and ending at Defenders Grove – followed by a closing ceremony at 3 p.m. in the Air Force Institute of Technology’s Kenney Hall.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices.

— 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

Participants listen to final instructions before beginning the firing portion of the Excellence in Competition shooting event held as part of Police Week at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on May 17. During the competition participants competed for the best score with both pistols and rifles. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88 ABW command chief, and other participants watch as 88th Security Forces combat arms instructors score their targets during the M18 9mm pistol Excellence in Competition shooting event held as part of Police Week at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

An 88th Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor watches participants fire during the M18 9mm pistol Excellence in Competition shooting event held as part of Police Week at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Airman 1st Class Hannah Browning tests her physical endurance in the pushup competition May 16 while Tech. Sgt. Olivia Riggar gives encouragement during the Defenders Challenge, part of National Police Week at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

The “Kong Dispensers,” the 88th Security Forces Squadron team, carry a life-sized dummy May 16 during the Defenders Challenge at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Staff Sgt. Ross Henderson, 88th Security Forces Squadron, disassembles an M4 rifle during the National Police Week Defenders Challenge on May 16 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Teams from across the base tested their mental and physical skills while competing in the timed event. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
