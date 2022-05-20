National Police Week kicks off at WPAFB

A full slate of tributes, events and competitions highlighted Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s annual observance of National Police Week. After an opening ceremony May 16 at Defenders Grove, the 88th Security Forces Squadron hosted its inaugural Defenders Challenge at the Warrior Training Facility, where four-person teams tested their mental and physical skills. On May 17, a Police Expo & Crime Prevention Scavenger Hunt took place at the Prairies base housing community park.
Meanwhile, the two-day Excellence in Competition shooting event was held May 17-18 at the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance facility as Airmen displayed their marksmanship firing both pistols and rifles. At Prairie Trace Golf Course, four-player teams battled in a Police Week “scramble & best ball” tournament May 19.
The annual “Ruck to Remember” is set for 8 a.m. May 20 – starting and ending at Defenders Grove – followed by a closing ceremony at 3 p.m. in the Air Force Institute of Technology’s Kenney Hall.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices.
— 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
