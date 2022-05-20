National Police Week kicks off at WPAFB

Meanwhile, the two-day Excellence in Competition shooting event was held May 17-18 at the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance facility as Airmen displayed their marksmanship firing both pistols and rifles. At Prairie Trace Golf Course, four-player teams battled in a Police Week “scramble & best ball” tournament May 19.

The annual “Ruck to Remember” is set for 8 a.m. May 20 – starting and ending at Defenders Grove – followed by a closing ceremony at 3 p.m. in the Air Force Institute of Technology’s Kenney Hall.