Natural gas project on Wright-Patt T Road to detour NASIC traffic

Greenland Enterprises will close T Road between Bldg. 271 and Bldg. 266 from May 12 to Aug. 12 in order to replace a water line with natural gas boilers.

As the T Road project overlaps with an ongoing sanitary sewer project and closure on San Antonio Avenue, detour signs will redirect traffic through the same alternative route. To navigate from Gate 12A to the parking areas west of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, commuters can drive up Spruce Way to Skeel Avenue and back down to Hebble Creek Road.