Natural gas project on Wright-Patt T Road to detour NASIC traffic

Construction news
Greenland Enterprises will close T Road between Bldg. 271 and Bldg. 266 from May 12 to Aug. 12 in order to replace a water line with natural gas boilers.
As the T Road project overlaps with an ongoing sanitary sewer project and closure on San Antonio Avenue, detour signs will redirect traffic through the same alternative route. To navigate from Gate 12A to the parking areas west of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, commuters can drive up Spruce Way to Skeel Avenue and back down to Hebble Creek Road.
An aerial view shows the location and detour route around the worksites.
The detour and corresponding road signs will be adjusted after the San Antonio Avenue project is complete, as shown in a second aerial photo.
Throughout the project, T Road will remain open at the Sacramento Street intersection and to the east, and reserved and handicap parking at Bldg. 262 headquarters will still be accessible.
NASIC personnel who plan to use the west parking lots are encouraged to leave a little bit earlier for their commute to account for the detour. They should avoid cutting through the parking lot east of the San Antonio Avenue closure as a shortcut.
Questions or concerns may be directed to the 88th Civil Engineer Group at 937-904-0199.