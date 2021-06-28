dayton-daily-news logo
X

Natural gas project to get underway on WPAFB Area B

ajc.com

Military News | 22 minutes ago
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

CenterPoint Energy, in coordination with Miller Pipeline, will install a natural gas main line July 6-13 along Eighth Street between Skyline Drive and L Street, closing the road along this stretch in Area B of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Detour signs will be posted to guide drivers and pedestrians around the road closure.

The project slide above highlights the affected area and traffic flow around the worksite during this first construction phase.

Questions may be directed to Peter Schweizer, contracting officer representative, at 937-904-0099.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top