Natural gas project to get underway on WPAFB Area B

CenterPoint Energy, in coordination with Miller Pipeline, will install a natural gas main line July 6-13 along Eighth Street between Skyline Drive and L Street, closing the road along this stretch in Area B of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Detour signs will be posted to guide drivers and pedestrians around the road closure.
The project slide above highlights the affected area and traffic flow around the worksite during this first construction phase.
Questions may be directed to Peter Schweizer, contracting officer representative, at 937-904-0099.