New Affirmative Employment Program manager brings unique skills to Wright-Patt

“Jazmyn has demonstrated abilities in utilizing tools such as survey data, research and statistics to define and solve problems,” Watson said. “She has experience in creating effective working relationships with leaders and peers by using excellent communication and interpersonal skills.”

Turner said she has a passion for helping others.

“I really like helping people and making a difference,” she said. “DEIA was a good opportunity for me to spread my wings.”

As a mother to triplets (all boys) who will turn 2 years old this month, it’s not surprising Turner also wants to leave a legacy of promoting diversity, equity and inclusion for future workforces. Her husband is active duty with Space Force.

She said her new role is “very rewarding. I can see the world from someone else’s perspective” and use that knowledge to help remove employment barriers for the next generation.

“Jazmyn is enthusiastic, a team player and ready to assist Team Wright-Patt in supporting a workplace environment based on merit, dignity and respect,” Watson added.

As AEP manager, Turner works with various associated activities such as member/employee resource groups, special-emphasis programs and the Installation Barrier Analysis Working Group.

“IBAWG, for instance, is a chance for people across the installation to identify different issues that affect people differently,” she said.

MERGS also look at situations that might affect working dads, for example, or women who face challenges in getting promoted.

Turner says she wants the “generations after me to have something to look forward to … with no barriers.”

As such, she is currently working on her graduate degree in industrial and organizational psychology through American Military University.

“It’s very interesting,” she said, noting this field looks at organizational behavior, where and why unconscious biases might exist, and how leadership can affect positive change.

Turner also oversees the Special Observances Program, which recognizes significant dates such as Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Black History Month and Women’s History Month.

“It’s vital that we recognize and educate ourselves about different cultures that might be different than our own,” she said.