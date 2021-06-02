New Air Force Institute of Technology chancellor, director to start in June

Before joining the AFIT team, Jones was the executive director of the Rice University National Security Research Accelerator providing strategic leadership focused on all aspects of national security research and development, including defense, energy, international cooperation and science and technology policy.

Jones has significant experience within government and academia. He served as the executive director of the Office of Naval Research and was responsible for planning and managing a $3 billion science and technology program for the Navy and the Marine Corps. He was the director of plans and programs at the Air Force Research Laboratory and the director of aerospace and materials sciences at the Air Force Office of Scientific Research.